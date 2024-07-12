Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $12.01 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 0.6% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,238,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

