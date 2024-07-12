Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 1.0 %

GSK stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.