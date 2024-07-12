Tweedy Browne Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 2.4% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $51,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 263,176 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,231,000 after acquiring an additional 781,772 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,770,000 after acquiring an additional 526,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,352,000 after acquiring an additional 596,521 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.66. 30,862,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,263,709. The firm has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

