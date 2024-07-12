U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Stock Price Down 23.1%

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 23.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 4,446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 3,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

