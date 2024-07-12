Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 2.8%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.25 and last traded at $69.34. 2,697,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 18,889,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.31. The firm has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14,708.3% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 41,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 40,889 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 107,342 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

