UBS Group Boosts The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target to $43.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BWIN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWIN

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $380.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $4,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.