UBS Group Cuts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $78.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.69.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.18. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $4,710,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

