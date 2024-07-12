UBS Group Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $30.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho cut their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,969,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,829,000 after purchasing an additional 189,706 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,641,000 after purchasing an additional 186,337 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,062,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

