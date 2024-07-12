UBS Group Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $355.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $314.16 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.27 and a 200 day moving average of $312.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

