UBS Group Increases A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $75.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.43.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $86.08 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $1,258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,390,000 after acquiring an additional 168,911 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $4,047,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.