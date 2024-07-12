UBS Group Increases Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $123.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

APO has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $586,016,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,176,000 after buying an additional 2,402,686 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after purchasing an additional 750,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

