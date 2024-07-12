UBS Group Increases Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $31.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JHG. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.59.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $35.65.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 201,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.