UBS Group Raises PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $93.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.75.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $111.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.62. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $112.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in PJT Partners by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.