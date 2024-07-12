UBS Group Trims RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Target Price to $117.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.00.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM International Announces Dividend

NYSE RPM opened at $108.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 52-week low of $88.84 and a 52-week high of $120.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of RPM International by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in RPM International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

