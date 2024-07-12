Ultra (UOS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.31 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $40.95 million and $1.31 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,261.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.85 or 0.00617650 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00039038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00067106 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010241 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10707876 USD and is down -10.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,033,732.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

