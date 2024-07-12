UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UMH. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point upped their price target on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

UMH Properties stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -112.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -573.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 629,427 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,501,000 after acquiring an additional 576,304 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 664,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 472,307 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after buying an additional 280,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.