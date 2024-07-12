Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.63.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.9 %

UNP stock opened at $228.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.30. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

