Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.9% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,260,000 after acquiring an additional 125,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,937,000 after acquiring an additional 364,029 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.66. 1,517,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.01 and its 200 day moving average is $239.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

