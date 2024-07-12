Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $8.09 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.85 billion and $118.21 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $8.09 or 0.00013999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00119679 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

