United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,723,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,249,000 after purchasing an additional 556,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,552,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,560,000 after purchasing an additional 274,275 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,582 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

