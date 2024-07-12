United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 4,543 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $32,936.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,071,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,737. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 27,394 shares of company stock worth $197,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.