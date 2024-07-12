Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Position Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,276,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,408 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.03% of Uniti Group worth $42,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNIT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 3,102,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,803. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $838.51 million, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.29. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.17%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading

