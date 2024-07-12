Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLEDFree Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Universal Display worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Universal Display by 85.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,205,000 after buying an additional 23,944 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.29.

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLED stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,221. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $133.67 and a 52-week high of $225.76.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLEDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

