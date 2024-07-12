Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 756.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.30. 64,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $209.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.69.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

