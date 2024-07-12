Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Holdings Lifted by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,513,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 114,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,745. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

