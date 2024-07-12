Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 635.1% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 238,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 172,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 33,232 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.60. 3,602,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,471,762. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

