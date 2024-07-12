Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sets New 52-Week High at $272.82

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $272.82 and last traded at $272.59, with a volume of 39394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $270.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.77 and its 200-day moving average is $262.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

