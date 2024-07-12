Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after buying an additional 248,776 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,857,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,879,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period.

MGK stock opened at $322.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.55. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $330.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

