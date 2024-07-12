Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,017,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after buying an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $514.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,230,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,130. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.12 and its 200 day moving average is $470.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $518.03. The stock has a market cap of $466.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

