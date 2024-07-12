Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Shares Up 3.1%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 19,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 67,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Vanstar Mining Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 44.59 and a quick ratio of 22.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

