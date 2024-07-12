Veren (NYSE:VRN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Scotiabank

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.38% from the company’s current price.
Veren Stock Performance
Shares of Veren stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,521. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.11 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Veren has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $9.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00.
Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Veren had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veren will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Veren
Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
