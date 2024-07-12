Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $3,346,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 118,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. 5,296,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,632,496. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $174.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

