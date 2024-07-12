Vertcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,219.95 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $15,219.95 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,566.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.58 or 0.00626371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00119522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00037094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.27 or 0.00276662 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00040559 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00067504 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,801,822 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

