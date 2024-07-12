VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Up 71.4% in June

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSB stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Vicus Capital increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CSB Free Report ) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.42% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

