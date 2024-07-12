Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Trading 1.8% Higher

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09. 74 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $5.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in clean energy companies from around the world. VCLN was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

