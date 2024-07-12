VitalStone Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 437.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,087,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,164,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $13,683,000. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,898,000.

Shares of SOXL stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.88. 27,156,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,341,977. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $70.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

