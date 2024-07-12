VitalStone Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total transaction of $50,443,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,996,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,887,951,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total transaction of $50,443,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,996,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,887,951,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.57.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.68. The stock had a trading volume of 982,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,935. The firm has a market cap of $409.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.32 and a 200 day moving average of $454.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

