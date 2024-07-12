VitalStone Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 319.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 782.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the first quarter worth $461,000.

Shares of BATS KNG traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 311,887 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65.

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

