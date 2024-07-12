VitalStone Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 565.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 154,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.47. 1,655,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,877. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.85. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

