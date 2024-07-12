VitalStone Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 114.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $564.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,763. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $565.36. The company has a market cap of $487.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

