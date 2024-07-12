VitalStone Financial LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8 %

IBM stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.50. 1,279,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $132.94 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.30.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

