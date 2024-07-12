Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 1,357.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vodacom Group Price Performance

Shares of VDMCY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. 4,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,098. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.59%.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

