Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $85.99 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.06 or 0.00005279 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009227 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001118 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,973.13 or 1.00008727 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00068988 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.03637085 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $3,425,561.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

