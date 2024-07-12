Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $9.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

VMC traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $252.41. 833,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.99.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

