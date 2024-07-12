Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Down 3.5%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.72. 605,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 870,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WVE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WVE

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 5.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $688.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of -1.12.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M28 Capital Management LP raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,373,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 328,913 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,051,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after buying an additional 1,044,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,861,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after buying an additional 233,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 521,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.