Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cedar Fair (FUN)

Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/12/2024 – Cedar Fair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

7/10/2024 – Cedar Fair had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $49.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FUN traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.94. 1,575,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,833. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $58.70.

Get Cedar Fair LP alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 932.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.