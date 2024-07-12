Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $129.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABNB. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Shares of ABNB opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 540,307 shares of company stock valued at $80,338,959. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,266,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 21.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 689,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after buying an additional 122,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 227.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

