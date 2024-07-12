Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $15.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BANC. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Banc of California

Banc of California Price Performance

Banc of California stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.