Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading Down 6.6%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.60 and last traded at $56.18. Approximately 20,348,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 18,154,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 5.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $197.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,649,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.