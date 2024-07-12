WEMIX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $496.74 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002108 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $496.74 million and $1.54 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 527,913,848 coins and its circulating supply is 407,788,861 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

